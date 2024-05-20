This Week in Canucks History: Playoff madness
By Miles Bolton
For the first time since 2011, the Vancouver Canucks will play a game seven at Rogers Arena as they host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. As we count the hours to Monday's puck drop at 9 PM ET, let's take a look back at Canucks history.
The last game seven in Canucks history took place in 2020 when the playoffs were held in a bubble in Edmonton amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They lost 3–0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 4, 2020, as Thatcher Demko made 33 saves.
Here is your weekly Canucks history lesson. If weekly history is insufficient, follow the Instagram account for daily posts.
May 13, 1982: Canucks drop game 3 to Islanders, fall behind 3-0 in Stanley Cup Final
The first Stanley Cup Final game played in Vancouver ended in a 3–0 road win for the New York Islanders. Clark Gillies, Mike Bossy, and Bobby Nystrom scored for the Islanders as they put a stranglehold on the Canucks with a 3–0 series lead. Islanders goalie Billy Smith recorded a 23-save shutout. While Vancouver’s offense went silent, Ivan Hlinka led the Canucks with four shots. Richard Brodeur stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced — Nystrom scored on an empty net.
May 15, 1995: Canucks score 2 shorthanded goals in 0:17, set NHL record
Christian Ruuttu and Geoff Courtnall scored 17 seconds apart, at 4:31 and 4:48 of the 2nd period, to give Vancouver a 3–1 lead over the St. Louis Blues in game five. This set a record for the fastest shorthanded goals by a team in the playoffs. The Canucks won 6–5 in OT.
May 16, 1982: Islanders sweep Canucks, win 3rd consecutive Stanley Cup
The Islanders beat the Vancouver Canucks 3–1 in game four at the Pacific Coliseum to continue their dominance of the early-1980s. Stan Smyl’s 1–1 goal at 18:09 of the first period was the only goal Vancouver could manage against goaltender Smith in the final two games. Bossy scored the cup-winning goal at 5:00 of the second period.
May 17, 1995: Gino gone mad
In an 8–2 loss in game six, frustrations boiled over in the third period for the Canucks as Blues forward Glenn Anderson poked at the puck underneath backup goalie Kay Whitmore.
Gino Odjick was assessed 39 minutes of penalties during the game, largely for his role in this brawl. According to the NHL website, Odjick’s punishment included two game misconducts, a misconduct, an instigator, and a fighting call on this play. Game seven would be played in St. Louis two days later.
May 18, 2011: Canucks decimate Sharks in game 2
Vancouver scored three power play goals in a 7–3 rout of the San Jose Sharks, as Sharks forward Ben Eager was assessed 20 penalty minutes over the course of the game.
Kevin Bieksa scored a goal on the rush to give the Canucks a 3–2 lead in the second period — a goal he commonly refers to as his favorite in his career. He was named the game’s first star as he also added an assist. With the win, the Canucks took a 2–0 series lead in a series they eventually won in five games.
May 19, 1995: Canucks eliminate Blues in game 7
The Canucks defeated the Blues 5–3 in game seven to move on to the second round, where they would face the Chicago Blackhawks. Cliff Ronning scored the series-winning goal at 2:05 of the second period to put Vancouver up 4–1, building on their commanding first-period lead.