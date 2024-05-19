Oilers dominate in Game 6, forcing Game 7 on Monday
The Edmonton Oilers had one "goal" on Saturday night. It was to extend the series to a deciding Game 7. The Oilers played outstanding hockey and dominated the Vancouver Canucks pretty much from start to finish, winning Game 6 by the score of 5-1. The series is now tied 3-3.
Thankfully the Canucks have mastered the skill of not getting too emotionally high or low in the playoffs because they will need to quickly get over the dismantling and severe momentum change that happened with the Oilers big win in Game 6. The heartbreak feels similar to Game 4 when the Oilers tied the series at 2-2.
Game 7 is less than 48 hours away, in Vancouver at 9:00 PM ET on Monday night. Get your popcorn ready, go to Rogers Arena, or watch on ESPN because this series has had so many twists and turns, no one knows how it will turn out.
Canucks fans' Game 7 wish list
Canucks fans can start building their Game 7 wish list with the ultimate wish being a Game 7 and series win. To get there, they have to take more shots at goal in the early stages of the game. That did not happen in Game 6. They could not take advantage of power plays.
Fewer penalties would be next on the wish list. The officiating has been debatable, but the Canucks have to play cleaner and stop giving the Oilers so many opportunities to execute their master on power plays.
Arturs Silovs gave up five goals, but he did not play a bad game. The Oilers were the better team. In Game 7, Canucks fans want the tides turned and for the Canucks to be the better team that builds a big lead and maintains it throughout the game.
Everyone knows that Game 7 is do or die, win or go home, so the Canucks need to be ready early and often to deal with this Oilers offense that seemingly came to life in Game 6.
An extra item for the Game 7 wish list for the stressed out fanbase would be for lifetime Canucks fan and Grammy Award winning singer Michael Buble to sing "O Canada" to start the game. What better way to get the home crowd and the Canucks hyped up for the biggest game of most of these players' lives?