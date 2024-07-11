The Athletic's 2024-25 predictions look good for Canucks ... sort of
By Paul Taylor
It's generally acknowledged -- unless you're an extremely stubborn person -- that this past season went better than anyone expected or predicted for the Vancouver Canucks. Genuinely, who truly believed that by the end of the regular season they would have won the Pacific Division, which contained the previous year's Stanley Cup champions (Golden Vegas Knights) and the favourites this time around (Edmonton Oilers)?
By extension the Canucks recorded 109 points, just four off the top of the Western Conference and five off the NHL summit as a whole. In fact coach Rick Tocchet's players were so good, that their points total was the third-best ever in the 55-year history of the team.
Now yes, the Canucks did still go on to be knocked out of the playoffs in the second round, after seven gruelling games versus the Oilers. However, if Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser hadn't been injured, there's every chance they would have advanced past the team which would eventually go on to represent the Western conference in the Stanley Cup Final.
Now, after a flurry of activity to begin free agency, thoughts turn to if the Cancuks can repeat their success next season. While there are understandably a plethora of opinions, the overall consensus seems to be that they will take a step back in 2024-25.
The Athletic's predictions for the 2024-25 season
With this in mind, we'd like to share something which might well provide some genuine hope for Canucks fans ... in a manner of speaking. And this comes via The Athletic staff (subscription required), who have revealed their way-too-early predictions for next season.
We are of the opinion that overall, The Athletic's predictions in respect of the Canucks specifically are on the positive side. However, as the saying goes, perception is reality, so let's delve into the predictions so you can make your own mind up.
Given that there are plenty who believe the Canucks will be unable to sustain their success of this past season, you'll be glad to know The Athletic are not among them. In fact 96.9 percent of the votes predict they will qualify for the playoffs.
This represents the fourth-best percentage in the Western Conference. The only three teams ahead of them are the Oilers, Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, all at 100 percent.
No sign of Tocchet
With this in mind, we find it interesting that Tocchet isn't in the running to win the Jack Adams Award in 2024-25. That's right, this past season's best coach didn't even receive one vote from the staff at The Athletic.
In fairness though, we do appreciate that in the history of the award -- dating back to 1973-74 -- no coach has ever won it two consecutive times, so we'll assume this played some part in the strategy behind voting! Tocchet is the third person ever to win the Jack Adams as coach of the Canucks, following on from Pat Quinn (1991-92) and Alain Vigneault (2006-07).
It's slightly better when it comes to Patrik Allvin being in with a chance of winning the Jim Gregory Award. This past season's runner-up is tied-fifth in voting, albeit with eight other general managers all on 3.1 percent.
The award has only been around since 2009-10, but Allvin is the second general manager in Canucks history to be nominated for it. The other person was Mike Gillis, who was named General Manager of the Year in 2010-11 after constructing the roster which went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, before losing in seven games to the Boston Bruins.
What about the Canucks players?
In respect of individual player awards, the only Canuck even getting a sniff of hope is Thatcher Demko. This past season's Vezina Trophy finalist is tied-third with two other goalies, at 9.4 percent.
The Vezina Trophy has a much more storied history that the previous ones referenced, going all the way back to 1926-27. Regardless, no Canucks goalie has ever won the trophy, and that's despite having a certain Roberto Luongo playing eight seasons for them.
Back to the team as a whole, the Canucks are tied-eighth with the Nashville Predators, with a 3.1 percent chance of being the Presidents' Trophy winner. From a historical perspective the Canucks have won the Presidents' Trophy twice, back-to-back in 2010-11 and 2011-12.
One prediction which we found particularly interesting, was the Canucks being the second-best dark horse contender at 34.4 percent, behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. They were also described as a middle-of-the-pack team in this category, albeit this related to their betting odds of winning the Stanley Cup and therefore being considered a potentially lucrative pick.
Drum roll ...
Which brings us nicely to the most important category in these predictions by The Athletic - who will be the Stanley Cup champion when it's all said and done? Well, fans will be delighted to find out the Canucks are one of just eight teams which garnered votes, to win hockey's Holy Grail.
However, before you get too carried away, it should be noted they only received 3.1 percent of the votes to win Lord Stanley's Cup, tied with two other teams for the lowest percentage among the eight. Unsurprisingly the Oilers received the most votes at 46.9 percent, followed by the Stars at 21.9 percent.
Overall, this is a predictions article which should make Canucks fans optimistic, given the esteemed reputation of The Athletic and their writing staff. Of course the main goal is to win the Stanley Cup, but if the Canucks can have a season anywhere close to what's being predicted by The Athletic, it's going to provide another step towards a positive, long-term future in Vancouver as a perennial contender.