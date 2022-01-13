Sammy Blais has plenty to do to crack Canucks roster

Last month saw the Canucks sign Sammy Blais to a contract with their AHL affiliate in Abbotsford. Arguably of more importance to Blais though, was being invited for an NHL professional tryout.

While maybe not the most talented of players, the 28-year-old is often lauded for his physical and high energy performances. Certainly this approach had been enough to see him last seven seasons (and counting) in the NHL.

Perhaps the biggest issue for Blais has been his inability to remain healthy, due to his approach to the game of hockey. This is of course a conundrum of sorts for him, given that it is this style of play which has seen him 'survive' so long in the NHL.

Improved durability more recently

In fairness to the 2014 sixth round draft -- for what it's worth -- these past two seasons have seen him total the first and second-most games in an NHL campaign respectively. He played 71 games two seasons ago, followed by 53 during this past campaign.

In this respect, Blais does feel healthy. As per Michael Liu of Canucks Army, he said: "This summer was pretty much like the first summer where I really felt good. I tore my ACL two and a half years ago, was a pretty tough break for me. When I got traded to the Rangers, I think I was playing good when I got hurt, and coming back from that, that injury was pretty hard, but now I feel good and I feel confident on the ice."

What the winger won't do is produce much offence, with 71 points in 257 career NHL regular season games. Regardless, he can still provide value to a bottom-six in the right situation.

Along these lines, Blais has enjoyed a strong training camp with the Canucks. Unfortunately for him though, he put on a poor showing during Sunday's end-of-camp scrimmage.

The Montmagny, Quebec native was minus his trademark high energy, which surprised many given what's at stake for him. Throw in several avoidable turnovers, and it just wasn't a good day at the office for him.

A unique setup for Blais

Part of the reason Blais may not have performed as well as expected, is down to the unusual circumstances surrounding him. He said: "It’s my first time being on a PTO. Normally, I go onto a team with a contract and stuff, but it’s been a little nerve-wracking. ... You got to stand out. But for me, practices are kind of hard to show that a little bit."

At least the former New York Ranger wasn't one of the Canucks' 17 roster cuts ahead of preseason play, which begins on Tuesday at home versus the Seattle Kraken. As such, hope remains alive to win a valuable roster spot for the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season.

Besides, as Blais alluded to, you're likely to see something resembling closer to his normal self once preseason games begin. As he said: "I’ve been around a long time in the NHL, so I kind of know what to do to be successful."

Next. Debunking myths about NHL's new Fanatics hockey jerseys. Debunking myths about NHL's new Fanatics hockey jerseys. dark

This success includes playing a valuable role for the St. Louis Blues when they won the Stanley Cup in 2018-19, including appearing in 15 of their 26 playoff games. Blais still has plenty to do in order to make the Canucks roster, but do you genuinely feel confident enough to bet against him?

Recent Posts