Canucks announce 17 preseason roster cuts

Ahead of Wednesday's NHL preseason clash with the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin has announced 17 cuts to the Canucks' training camp roster.

Of the first group, defensemen Joseph Arntsen, Layton Ahac, Zach Berzolla, forwards Dino Kambeitz, Carsen Twarynski, Cooper Walker, John Stevens, and goalie Jonathan Lemieux were released from their respective amateur tryout offers and professional tryout offers, and will report to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

Of the second group, forwards Ty Halaburda and Deagan McMillan and goalie Dylan Ferguson were outright released from their amateur tryout offers and professional tryout offers.

Now that the Canucks have officially signed Kevin Lankinen, Ferguson's departure was effectively a formality.

The Canucks also assigned forwards Josh Bloom and Ty Glover to Abbotsford. Bloom, a sleeper Canucks prospect, is heading into what will be his first full professional season in North American hockey.

Lastly, forwards Anthony Romani and Riley Patterson and defensemen Parker Alcos and Basile Sansonnens were assigned to their respective junior hockey clubs.

With that, the Canucks' roster is still quite large and features a number of prospects destined for more AHL minutes, so the cuts Allvin announced on Sunday were ones the front office and coaching staff were some of the obvious ones.

The players playing junior hockey this year have their own camps and preseason to tend to, so that plays a factor in those decisions, too.