Sammy Blais fails to prove he can help the Canucks

After being Invited to training camp with the Vancouver Canucks on a professional tryout (PTO), we had written about how Sammy Blais had plenty to do to crack the roster. This task became even more difficult, following a poor showing in the end of camp team scrimmage.

At the time, Blais admitted he had been a little nervous, since this was the first time in his NHL career that he was on a PTO and it was tough for him to show what he could do in practices. However, he expected to put on a better showing in the preseason games, with his confidence coming from knowing what it takes to be successful after so long in the game.

Unfortunately for Blais though, his previous success and experience proved not to matter as he recorded no points and a -3 rating in three preseason games. As a result, as confirmed by the team, general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Monday that the 28-year-old had been released from his PTO.

Blais' struggles with fitness

As noted by Ben Kuzma of The Province, one of the main concerns for Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, was Blais' apparent struggles with his fitness. More specifically, Tocchet pointed out the veteran forward's inability to maintain pace and pursuit, as he said: "I really want him to fight for a position and he’s got to elevate his fitness so he can be a little faster every shift."

The comments about Blais' fitness -- or lack thereof -- are interesting, given he's renowned for his high-energy performances. In this respect, we wonder how much of this is related to his inability over the years to stay healthy?

Is it possible the 2019 Stanley Cup champion's previous injury issues have just started to take a toll on his body? For what it's worth, it had seemed his durability had improved these past two seasons, with the first and second-most games of his career in an NHL campaign, at 71 and 53 appearances respectively.

Regardless, all hope is not lost for Blais just yet. At the same time as initially receiving the PTO he also signed a deal with the Canucks' AHL affiliate, meaning he's now headed to Abbotsford.

It will now be up to the former New York Ranger to make his mark in the AHL, and prove he's worthy of another opportunity with the Canucks at the NHL level. Certainly you wouldn't put it past him to earn a two-way deal, but it's going to be a long-shot as things stand.

