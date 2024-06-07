Rogers Arena contains a 'gold' mine of Vancouver memories
Nostalgic for Canaidan hockey, but not necessarily interested in watching the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals? We have a Rogers Arena memory for you, and it is immortalized with a mural.
Rogers Arena, home of the Vancouver Canucks, hosted the 2010 Olympic hockey competition, and in picture-perfect fashion, the Canadian national team won the gold medal.
Though it will forever be etched in Vancouver history and in hockey fans' minds, it is also commemorated with a mural that fans can check out each time they attend a Vancouver Canucks' home game.
The mural in Vancouver Canucks' stadium, Rogers Arena
The mural is considered one of the best things about the Vancouver Canucks stadium. The 2010 Canadian Olympic team consisted of NHL players, a practice that will return in 2026. Sidney Crosby was a star that shone brightly at home in the Canadian team's gold medal pursuit. He scored the "Golden Goal" in overtime during the gold medal game against the United States which is widely considered one of the most iconic Canadian sports moments in its rich history.
The Canucks may be in the offseason, but things will soon ramp up with the draft occuring in about three weeks. In the meantime, let's bask in the glory of Team Canada hockey at its very best, at the home of the Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Arena.
The Canucks have come close to achieving peak hockey in the Rogers Arena building over the years, but not at this level yet. The team is trending in the right direction after an unexpectedly capturing the Pacific Division during the 2023-2024 season and finishing ahead of Stanley Cup finalists, the Edmonton Oilers.
2024 will have its challenges, just as the 2010 Canadian national team did, but with Jack Adams Award winner Rich Tocchet and a talented group of young players who were playoff-tested this season, the best is yet to come. Could it be even better than the 2010 Canadian Olympic gold medal win? We will have to wait and see.