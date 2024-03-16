Report: Canucks offer Filip Hronek contract extension, what could it look like?
Filip Hronek's looming contract negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks have become a hot topic of discussion, thanks to revelations from Vancouver insider Rick Dhaliwal. In fact, Dhaliwal sheds some light on the complexities surrounding Hronek's potential next contract after explaining there's already been an offer made to the Czech defenseman.
Patrik Allvin's admission of extending an offer to Hronek has set the stage for intense speculation. Dhaliwal rightfully characterizes Hronek as "the next big domino," underscoring the significance of the negotiations. Playing alongside Quinn Hughes and flourishing on the power play, Hronek has emerged as a linchpin for the Canucks, addressing a longstanding need for strength on the right side of the defensive lineup.
“As I told Elliotte, Patrik Allvin told your radio station he’s made an offer to Hronek," Dhaliwal stated on Sportsnets Halford & Brough In the Morning. "We’re not gonna sit back after hearing that news and not talk about it and try to find out what’s going on. This is Vancouver, we’re gonna talk about it. Hronek is certainly the next big domino that they would like to sign. He’s having a career year, you just cannot deny that. He’s playing alongside Quinn Hughes, getting lots of power play time, he’s a right-shot and first-pair guy. That’s something this organization’s been lacking, strength on that right side. He’s got a lot going for him, boy does he ever.”
Projecting Hronek's next deal isn't easy. What the Canucks know is they want him to stay, and the player wants to stay too. He's due for a pay raise, however, is it something Vancouver can afford? Certainly, Hronek cannot receive a higher annual average value than Hughes.
“To go from $4.4 million to over $8 million, that’s a number that many suspect his agent is asking, not sure how the Canucks can do that," Dhaliwal continued. "There’s also the issue that no defenseman should be making more than Hughes. He’s been putting up fabulous numbers for five straight years. He’s at $7.8 million per year. I have a tough time that any defenseman in this market should make more than Hughes and knowing the importance of that guy to this roster.”
Dhaliwal draws parallels from Hronek to Mikhail Sergachev and Devon Toews, providing valuable context for the negotiation process. While Sergachev's playoff experience and subsequent contract highlight the importance of postseason performance, Toews's decision to prioritize team success over financial gain offers a compelling narrative for Hronek's negotiations.
“I’ve had more than one person mention to me that Mikhail Sergachev could be comparable for Hronek’s agent," Dhaliwal concluded. "He signed that eight-year, $8.5 million deal per season two summers ago. But, here’s something about Sergachev. He played 92 playoff games before that contract. Hronek’s got 0 NHL playoff games to his credit. Devon Toews could be a comparable on the other side. Two seasons over 50 points ended up at $7.2 million per year. Now, I have to say this. Toews could have gotten a lot more on July 1st, but he elected to stay on a winning team and play with a guy named Cale Makar and took less. But, I don’t know that [Hronek] should make more than Toews.”
Allvin certainly is in the midst of a balancing act as the Canucks soar to the playoffs. The Canucks GM would like to make sure to get his contracts in proper order to ensure his team can continue their current success annually. Even if that means squeezing Nikita Zadorov out of the equation this summer.