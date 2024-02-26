Report: Canucks keeping tabs on Wild forward ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
The Vancouver Canucks have already made their impact acquisitions well ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov are each now members of the Canucks as they're loading up for what they believe will be a Stanley Cup run despite seemingly not seeing eye-to-eye with Elias Pettersson.
However, Canucks general manager Patrick Allvin has never been afraid to improve his teams where he sees fit. Despite having already made two impact trades to improve what was already an elite Vancouver team, a recent report suggests that the Canucks are keeping tabs on Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff explains on the latest episode of the DFO Rundown that Duhaime is a forward of interest to Vancouver.
Duhaime is on an expiring $1.1 million contract with the Wild and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In 58 games this season, he's racked up four goals and six points alongside 64 penalty minutes.
Top six forward win games, however, solid bottom six forwards contribute to championships. Duhaime is certainly an energetic and physical forward that adds speed, grit, and can kill great penalties.
Seravalli mentions in his report that there is no guarantee that the Wild will sell ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. He goes on to explain that the Wild still believe themselves to be in the race, hence why goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has reportedly told Minnesota he doesn't want to be traded.
However, if Duhaime does become available, he's the quentessential bottom-six forward the Canucks need to shore up their forward group and special teams units.
In 89 games of NHL experience since making his debut with the Wild in 2021, Duhaime's netted 19 goals and 33 points. A trade to Vancouver would see Duhaime compete with recent call-up Arshdeep Baines and winger Phillipp Di Giuseppe. He might even push one of those two out of a roster spot.