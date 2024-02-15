3 reasons why it would make a ton of sense for the Canucks to reunite with Chris Tanev
Chris Tanev would bring a ton of experience to a Vancouver Canucks team looking to stay atop the Western Conference in their quest for a Cup.
Thanks to their dream season so far, expect the Canucks to be buyers at and around the 2024 trade deadline so they can put themselves in an excellent position to snag their first ever Stanley Cup. And there happens to be one player potentially on the move who they can reunite with in their quest to bring that elusive championship to Vancouver.
Chris Tanev has been a fine player for the Calgary Flames, but given the team’s current situation, expect him to end the season with someone else. Given his history with Vancouver, it would be cool to see him return to where he started his NHL career and help the team hoist the Cup in June.
Tanev adds a strong layer of veteran leadership in Vancouver
When you look at the Canucks recent history, it’s been nothing short of awful. Dating back to the 2015-16 season, Vancouver has seen just one playoff appearance. That appearance came in 2020, but unfortunately, they couldn’t top the Vegas Golden Knights in the Second Round.
Barring a meltdown over these next eight weeks, expect to not only see Vancouver clinch a playoff berth, but it’s also okay to expect them to earn a high seed. However, for a team that has enjoyed little success in the last decade, this can often be the time of the year when things get turbulent.
While they already have a pair of established over-30 veteran defensemen in Tyler Myers and Ian Cole, this team is still one of the overall least experienced in hockey, clocking in as the seventh-lowest, and that’s something Tanev will change. He would also be just the sixth player on the team who is over 30, so if there is one team that needs more age and experience during this crucial time of the year, it’s the Canucks.