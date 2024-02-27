3 reasons why the Canucks must trade for Jake Guentzel at the deadline
The Vancouver Canucks finally ended their skid, but a pedestrian record throughout February should have them scouring the trade market.
Jake Guentzel is one name to look out for as rumors heat up over who will be on the move at the 2024 trade deadline. Currently, Guentzel is playing for what has been an underperforming Pittsburgh Penguins team that could end up rebuilding sooner than later, depending on what general manager Kyle Dubas decides to do with star player Sidney Crosby. So with Guentzel likely on the move before anyone else in Pittsburgh, it would make sense for the Canucks to at least inquire about him.
With 82 points as of Monday afternoon, Vancouver is pacing the NHL, but February hasn’t been the kindest month for this surprising hockey team. It shows that they are still vulnerable to bad stretches at times, and adding a big name like Jake Guentzel would help minimize such pedestrian spans even more.
Jake Guentzel would make sense for the Canucks on several accounts
If traded to Vancouver, Guentzel would join a sound core of forwards, defenseman Quinn Hughes, and goaltender Thatcher Demko, all of whom have at least another year on their respective deals sans Elias Pettersona and Filip Hronek, who will be restricted free agents and should return on extensions unless something unforeseen happens.
There may also be enough player movement going on and potential cap space for 2024-25 to where the Canucks could also lock in Guentzel long-term and add the 29-year-old to that stellar core. So if a potential trade possibility emerges, don’t be surprised if a team linked to Guentzel like Vancouver is reported to be, entered and won the sweepstakes.
Let’s talk more about just how much he would help this great team maintain and even elevate their level of play should we see him in British Columbia, starting with how much he can elevate the team as playoff races around the league get hot.