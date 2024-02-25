Canucks' Director of Player Personnel Watching Penguins
As the NHL trade deadline draws closer, the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins talks and rumors continue to grow. On Sunday, Canucks Director of Player Personnel, Scott Young, was in attendance for the afternoon game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Penguins.
We already know that Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, as well as general manager Patrik Allvin and president Jim Rutherford, have strong ties to Pittsburgh. It is not a surprise that the two sides are continuing their talks and doing their due diligence, but this could also be an indication that a Canucks trade is coming.
The Canucks are still players on the NHL trade market, even after the acquisition of defenseman Nikita Zadorov and the blockbuster move that brought Elias Lindholm to Vancouver. The one long-standing trade rumor that continues to be perpetuated is the Canucks' interest in acquiring another top-six forward, namely Penguins winger Jake Guentzel.
And, the only caveat with acquiring Guentzel from the Pens is going to be that he'll be a pure rental for the Canucks. Allvin and Co. will also need to clear salary off their books in order to make the trade possible in the first place.
Right now, the Canucks have just under $6.5 million to use in their LTIR relief pool, with defenseman Carson Soucy on LTIR with Tucker Poolman. It's also worth noting that Vancouver does not have a first or second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The former was sent to the Calgary Flames for Lindholm, and the latter was sent to the Chicago Blackhawks in order to move Jason Dickinson for Riley Stillman.
It's unclear who Young is watching in Pittsburgh or what his other objectives might be. The Penguins just struck a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets in order to acquire Emil Bemstrom, so they are more than willing to make trades, too.