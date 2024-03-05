2 players for the Canucks to buy and one prospect to sell at the trade deadline
The Canucks need to solidify their team if they plan on making a deep run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and two particular players can help.
Jake Guentzel would be an ideal addition in Vancouver, but trying to afford and keep him for more than just the rest of 2023-24 wouldn’t be simple. While Guentzel coming to and staying in Vancouver is not impossible, it probably isn’t the most likely transaction that will happen at the 2024 trade deadline, meaning Vancouver will likely look elsewhere for last-minute additions.
That said, expect the Canucks to potentially look to acquire a name or two that won’t be head-turning, but enough to give you hope that they will at least get consistent once more instead of playing like the 0.500 team we have seen lately.
However, just because you don’t need to expect a blockbuster move come March 8th, any trade the Canucks make won’t come without a cost. So look for them to give up at least one prospect at the deadline, even if, as this article suggests, the best fits for them won’t light up the scoreboard in clutch moments.
Canucks can make an impact without a huge move at the trade deadline
The fans and the franchise have waited far too long to bring a Cup to town, so if trading for even someone on the bottom-six means giving up a decent prospect, then it’s a move worth making. It’s always good to see the front office thinking forward, but Vancouver has been too good of a team this season to let this opportunity go to waste.
One reason is that the Canucks should be in win-now mode, given the excellent season they have enjoyed to date. They will also likely swap with a team looking to add a talent they may insert into their lineup next season, so trading away one future asset for the present will work for the Canucks at the deadline.