More changes coming for Canucks fans at Rogers Arena

As we've already written about, the Vancouver Canucks decided it was time for their fans to enjoy a new brand of beer while watching games. As the team announced on Monday, Molson Coors has replaced Budweiser as the official beer partner for Rogers Arena (as well as the Abbotsford Centre).

As a result of this new partnership, Club 500 at Rogers Arena will be transformed into the Madrí Excepcional Lounge. Meanwhile, section 119 on L100’s bar will become the Molson Hockey House.

However, it turns out that these aren't going to be the only differences at Rogers Arena. On Tuesday the Canucks announced several other changes come to the team's home, on their official website.

6 changes coming overall to Rogers Arena

One of the driving forces behind these changes, is the upcoming special 30th anniversary for Rogers Arena next year. As we previously wrote about in our 10 facts about Rogers Arena, the Canucks played their first ever game there on Sept. 23, 1995, in a preseason contest versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Combined with the upcoming 30th anniversary, this season will see Rogers Arena welcome its 50 millionth fan. To commemorate this, whoever that lucky fan is, will receive two tickets to every event at Rogers Arena for a year; this will include all Canucks games, Warriors contests, concerts and any other live events.

As should come as no surprise give the name of the Canucks' home, over 725 new televisions have been installed throughout Rogers Arena. Other installations include an upgraded audio system and digital enhancements.

Not all changes coming right away for Canucks fans

One of the changes announced by the team is more of a tease, in the form of new premium black seats with a higher backrest to provide maximum comfort and a cupholder. However, these new seats will not be installed until next year, hence they will not be ready for use by Canucks fans until the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Canucks announced three other changes in their press release on Tuesday, including the aforementioned Club 500 and section 119 on L100’s bar. The other two changes are the transformation of Toyota Plaza for pre-event entertainment, as well as enhanced player facilities.

These changes all sound well and good, and certainly Canucks fans deserve to enjoy their surroundings at hockey games. They are one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases in the NHL, and we have no doubt they more than played their part in helping the team go 27-9-5 last season at Rogers Arena.

At the same time however, what's most important is that the Canucks continue their progress from last season, to become a genuine and regular contender for the playoffs and more. The reality is that as long as the team keeps winning consistently, the taste of the beer, the comfort of the seats and surroundings, or whatever, are all secondary in importance.

