Canucks decide Molson Coors is better than Budweiser for their fans

If you're a Canadian NHL fan there's a good chance you love a beer or 10, including those who support the Vancouver Canucks. However, if your favourite beer brand is Budweiser, we have some bad new for you.

After 13 seasons of Budweiser being the beer sponsor at Rogers Arena, the Canucks have decided to go in a different direction. As confirmed on the team's website, Molson Coors Beverage Company will take over as the new official beer partner of the Canucks:

Reunited. Molson Coors Beverage Company is back with Canucks Sports & Entertainment!



We’re proud to announce that @MolsonCoors is now the official beer of the #Canucks!



We can’t wait to welcome you to Rogers Arena tomorrow for the first preseason game. pic.twitter.com/XY5VOUS8Ac — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 23, 2024

As someone who prefers a Molson Canadian to a Budweiser, this particular writer is happy with the news. However, we appreciate there may be plenty of people not pleased that they can no longer sup on a Budweiser, while watching the Canucks play at Rogers Arena.

NLL and AHL get in on the action

In this respect, it should be noted the new partnership includes NLL games featuring the Vancouver Warriors. It also extends to Abbotsford Canucks AHL games, at Abbotsford Centre.

Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE), Business Operations shared his comments in the team's press release. He said: "We are proud to announce our partnership with Molson Coors as the official partner at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre,. This new partnership brings CSE together with the iconic Molson Coors family of beverages, including Molson Canadian, first brewed in 1959 and is one of Canada’s iconic beers, and Coors Light, Canada’s leading light beer. Both CSE and Molson Coors believe in the importance of giving back and supporting our communities, and we are excited to move forward together with this partnership."

Molson Coors Canada also shared their comments in the press release, but let's be honest here. Most folks aren't particularly bothered about what they have to say, as long as the product is satisfactory in quenching their thirst while watching the Canucks play (and hopefully win).

Will this boost the Canucks' profile?

It will be interesting to see how this new partnership helps or hinders the Canucks and Rogers Arena. As we wrote about during July, they ranked poorly in a survey for the game day experience at 20th out of the NHL's 32 teams.

Interestingly, this new partnership mirrors a move made across the way at BC Place, back in May of last year. As per Rob Williams of the Daily Hive Vancouver, Molson Coors Beverage Company similarly replaced Budweiser as the official beer partner for BC Place and the BC Lions.

Debunking myths about NHL's new Fanatics hockey jerseys. Debunking myths about NHL's new Fanatics hockey jerseys. dark. Next

As also confirmed on the Canucks' official team website, the new partnership will transform Club 500 at Rogers Arena into the Madrí Excepcional Lounge, while Section 119 on L100’s bar will become the Molson Hockey House. Again though, as long as the product refreshes fans, few will be too concerned about any layout changes inside the building.

Recent Posts