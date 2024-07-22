Canucks and Rogers Arena rank poorly in survey for game day food experience
By Paul Taylor
On Saturday, we wrote about the Daily Faceoff's ranking of all 32 NHL team fanbases in respect of suffering. When it was all said and done Vancouver Canucks fans were right near the top, ranking as the third most tortured fanbase.
Unfortunately for those who support the Canucks, it's not even as if they can console themselves by tucking into some good grub during games at Rogers Arena. At least not according to a survey by Steve Madgwick of OLBG.com.
Madgwick reviewed all stadiums in the Premier League, NFL, NBA, and NHL and ranked each of them according to several factors, including attendance, food and drink, as well as positive and negative reviews. The main aim was to uncover which major league sports venues offer the best value and highest quality food and drinks options for supporters attending games.
Canucks letting down the international reputation of their city
When it came to the NHL specifically, the Canucks and Rogers Arena found themselves all the way down in 20th place out of the 32 franchises. Vancouver may well have been named last year as one of the best destinations in the world for food, but it's a shame this doesn't extend to the hockey team's offerings for their passionate and loyal fanbase.
The Canucks had an overall foodie rating of 59.6, which included referencing the price of a hotdog and a beer at $5.5 and $10 respectively (USD). They do rank tied-fourth when it comes to the number of concession stands in the NHL at arenas, although some will ask what the point of this is, if the overall food quality is lacking.
If nothing else, at least three NHL Canadian teams rank lower than the Canucks overall, with the Calgary Flames at 22, the Toronto Maple Leafs at 29 and the Ottawa Senators at 31. The Leafs in particularly should be embarrassed and ashamed of themselves, given they are usually in the top two when it comes to fleecing fans for the most expensive average tickets prices in the NHL.
On the subject of embarrassing, it's pretty bad that four NHL Canadian organisations find themselves effectively in the bottom third for their overall food rating, particularly when they only make up seven of the league's 32 teams. At least the Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers ranked extremely well, at fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
Of note, Rogers Arena is ranked tied-eighth for the oldest NHL arenas, but it won't be getting knocked down anytime soon given its prime location. Not that this provides the Canucks with any excuses not to improve the quality of their concessions, for a fanbase which thoroughly deserves more care and consideration in return for their support.