Fans react as ex-Canuck and current Panthers exec Roberto Luongo thanks Canucks fans
Vancouver Canucks fans' loyalties were divided in the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. On one side, bringing the Stanley Cup home to Canada was a rallying cry, and on the other side was Roberto Luongo, 45, the longtime Vancouver Canucks goalie who now works in the Florida Panthers front office.
After the Panthers defeated the Oilers in Game 7 to become Stanley Cup Champions, Luongo was spotted holding up the Cup that eluded him and the Canucks in 2011. He also sent a thank you message to fans and friends in Vancouver who have supported him. Luongo added that he always enjoys spending time in Vancouver and looks forward to going back next season.
As expected Canucks fans had a myriad of reactions and feelings about Roberto Luongo's big night and shoutout to Vancouver.
How Vancouver Canucks fans reacted to Roberto Luongo finally winning the Stanley Cup
Many fans were thrilled for Luongo and congratulated him on this long awaited and well-deserved honor. One proud Luongo and Canucks fan vowed to wear his Luongo Canucks jersey on Tuesday to celebrate.
Others called him a class act while recalling fond memories of watching him play in Vancouver with bittersweet nostalgia wishing that the Canucks could have gotten it done with Luongo.
Then, there were others who wondered how much he really contributed to the Panthers success. He was hired by the Panthers front office in 2023, but no one is clear what his duties are.
Overall the Canucks fans reacted positively to Luongo's success. The majority of his NHL playing career was split between Vancouver and Florida so it is appropriate that if he did not win as part of the Canucks team or organization, it would happen in Florida.
Congratulations to Roberto Luongo and the Florida Panthers!