Elias Lindholm wasn't upset but 'nervous' by Canucks trade rumors
Vancouver Canucks' forward Elias Lindholm found himself thrust into a whirlwind of uncertainty just weeks after his transition from the Calgary Flames. Trade rumors swirled around the NHL, with Lindholm's name surfacing as a potential target for various teams, including the Boston Bruins. The speculation cast a shadow of doubt over Lindholm's recent move, leaving him grappling with conflicting emotions.
"It wasn’t upsetting," Lindholm remarked when asked by Sportsnet. "I was more nervous, kind of. I mean, you never know in this business right? It was just rumors, but it definitely affected me a little bit. I just got here and then it looks like you're on your way out again? It was kind of good it just lasted for a couple of days. These days, you know, it's tough to not see and hear everything. But it definitely affected me a little bit."
Despite his best efforts to focus on his game, the specter of a potential trade loomed large in Lindholm's mind. The sudden upheaval threatened to disrupt the camaraderie he had begun to forge with his new teammates in Vancouver.
Perhaps that's what's held Lindholm off the scoresheet in Vancouver, something that the Swedish forward has been mindful of.
“I'm not happy with the way I've performed here,” Lindholm said point-blank. “But I think the last three or four games have been better and I'm on the right track. I just need to take that next step offensively and help the team more that way.
“I know what I can do defensively and offensively and right now the offensive stuff, it's just not there. And that's a little frustrating. You've just got to work hard and get through it. There's going to be an important stretch coming down the road here and obviously trying to get ready for the playoffs and playing your best hockey then.”
As the March 8th NHL trade deadline drew nearer, speculation reached a fever pitch, intensifying the pressure on Lindholm and the Canucks organization. With the Boston Bruins emerging as a prominent suitor, Lindholm's future hung precariously in the balance.
However, as the final hours ticked away, Lindholm received a reprieve. The trade deadline came and went, and he remained a Vancouver Canuck.
Now that the weight has been lifted from his shoulders, perhaps that will translate on the scoresheet for the Canucks center.
Amid their pursuit for the Stanley Cup, Lindholm was acquired to support stars such as Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Quinn Hughes. It's time the Canucks' acquisition starts producing to justify what general manager Patrik Allvin paid to retrieve him, especially in the absence of Thatcher Demko.