How much cap space do the Vancouver Canucks have for the 2024 NHL offseason?
The Vancouver Canucks are in one of the more ideal cap situations for the 2024 NHL offseason, and that is a bonus for an elite hockey team.
The Vancouver Canucks started off hot in 2023-24, and they never looked back, becoming just one of a handful of teams to cross the 100-point threshold this season. Most teams clearing the century mark would be strapped for cash, especially following the trade deadline, but the Canucks are in a much better situation.
For one, acquiring Elias Lindholm was the only big move they made in the weeks leading to the deadline, and that came a couple of months after they traded for Nikita Zadorov. Refraining from making big moves may have hurt the Canucks in the short run - that’s a big maybe - but it helped them in the long run, regardless of how this season ends.
Sure, general manager Patrik Allvin will have no choice but to extend some notable players this summer, but with $24.9 million in cap space, he can most certainly keep those who have become part of this winning core and perhaps even sign a few more from outside the organization.
Vancouver Canucks could add even more talent in the summer of 2024
The summer of 2024 could be one that makes a dynamic team like the Canucks even better, as Allvin should find at least one key role player to bring into the organization to supplement those returning to the team. That said, if you believe the Canucks are a dynamic unit now, they may not have even gotten close to reaching their ceiling if he adds the right talent.
The fun could just be starting in Vancouver, and there is a chance it won’t end for quite some time now that the core has been identified and will continue to grow this offseason. Add in the fact that Allvin will have enough space for even more additions in July, and this hockey team could be talking about winning at least the Presidents’ Trophy next season.