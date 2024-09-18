Canucks' Thatcher Demko to miss start of training camp
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko will not be on the ice for the start of training camp, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Demko, 28, is expected to address the media on Thursday as he recovers from a chronic lower-body injury.
Sportsnet's Brendan Batchelor reports that Dakota Joshua, who is recovering from testicular cancer, forward Teddy Blueger, defenseman Cole McWard, and Demko will all sit out for Day 1 of Canucks training camp, per Allvin.
Additionally, Allvin declined to provide further details on Joshua's recovery or a potential timeline for a return.
Fortunately, the Canucks general manager did not rule out Arturs Silovs to start training camp, so the 'Arty Party' will continue with camp invitee Dylan Ferguson, goalie prospect Nikita Tolopilo, Ty Young, and Jonathan Lemieux, at least for now.
No timeline has been provided on Demko's recovery or future availability, though that is generally expected to be addressed on Thursday when the two-time NHL All-Star is quizzed by media.