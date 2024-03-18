3 Canucks players who must step up with Thatcher Demko sidelined
The Vancouver Canucks are in trouble if a few high-caliber players are unable to step up in star goaltender Thatcher Demko’s absence.
Luck wasn’t on the Vancouver Canucks side during Casey DeSmith’s first two games as the primary starter in what was a heartbreaking loss to the Colorado Avalanche and a narrow loss to the Washington Capitals, but not all hope is lost. The Canucks won’t be as hot without Thatcher Demko, as he’s played a key role in helping this team become one of the league’s best, yet it’s not like he single-handedly carried this team all season.
Expect a struggle, or at least a regression in British Columbia throughout Demko’s absence, but a few players will help mitigate those struggles if they step up and play an even better brand of hockey. No, we are not talking about DeSmith or his 1B, Arturs Silovs, as it goes without saying that they must bring their A-Games between now and Demko’s return.
Several players must step up for the Canucks as Thatcher Demko misses time
The entire team must step up, but that’s also a foregone conclusion, yet three players listed in the following slides must take their game up by two steps. You will also see just one star player listed, since it would be too obvious to put the top three point scorers down and call it a day.
This leaves us with one player who can give the Canucks a complete game every time they step onto the ice, plus another the team had high hopes for, but he’s yet to prove himself as a reliable asset. Perhaps Demko’s injury prompts him to step up and become a serviceable player for Vancouver.
There is also an older player whose stay-at-home style and ability to skate in front of the puck has quietly turned him into one of the most serviceable players on this elite Canucks team. Keep reading for a further look at who was mentioned and why they made the cut, starting with our star player.