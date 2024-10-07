Canucks player breaks into NHL top 10 for prominent sports media outlet

If we were to proclaim Quinn Hughes as one of the very best players in the NHL today, we have no doubt there would plenty of choice and sarcastic comments from Vancouver Canucks fans. We're thinking something along the lines of "No sh*t, Sherlock", and so one.

The point is that anyone associated with the Canucks -- no matter the context -- is more than well aware of Hughes' standing. He's been a crucial component of the roster for several years now, with him then taking his game to another level last season.

The 24-year-old had a career year which included, among other things, single-season bests with 17 goals, 75 assists, 92 total points and a +38 rating. His total points in particular led all blue liners, as he went on to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman. (He was also the first player in Canucks history to receive the honour.)

At the time of winning the trophy, Hughes gave a fascinating insight into his mindset, as someone who was more focused on the team's success rather than an individual awards. Fortunately for the Canucks, the two came together last season, as the team totalled the third-most points in franchise history.

Now more recognised around the NHL

With all this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the two-time NHL All-Star is now receiving more recognition on a league-wide basis. Case in point being the Score.

The Canadian-based sports media outlet has been counting down their 100 best NHL players in the game today, and on Monday unveiled their top 10. And wouldn't you know it, right there at number 10 was none other than Hughes.

As the Score noted, the 2018 seventh overall draft pick was the lowest-ranked player from last year, to crack the top 10. (He was ranked number 31 this time last year.) This speaks volumes about the rise in his game and prominence around the league.

The staff were extremely complimentary in what they had to write about Hughes: "Most importantly, the Canucks were a dominant team with Hughes on the ice. Vancouver outscored the opposition 92-55 at five-on-five in Hughes' minutes and controlled 57.2 percent of the shot attempts. That's the kind of campaign that launches a player into the top 10."

Plenty of Canucks representation

The Canucks did well overall, with five playes featured in the Score's top 100 NHL players. This included Elias Pettersson at 21, J.T. Miller at 30, Thatcher Demko at 41, and Brock Boeser at 75.

However, a lot of what makes the Canucks so good and in line to contend again in 2024-25, is Hughes. He is the captain, and heart and soul of the team, and whatever success they enjoy in the coming months, he's sure to play a significant role.

Overall, the Orlando, Florida native is already an elite defenceman, but he continues to grow. This is a prospect which should scare the rest of the league, while also giving Canucks fans plenty of reason to continue cheering in the years ahead.

