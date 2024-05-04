Canucks news: 'Star Wars' themed post and Arturs Silov's shirt is located online
- The Canucks celebrate May 4 and the Nashville series win with a clever social media post
- Arturs Silov's pink shirt, worn in practice by JT Miller, has been located online by a fan
The Vancouver Canucks are on top of the world right now, and the team's social media department is doing an excellent job of keeping fans jazzed until they begin the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers.
Players and fans are still rejoicing over Friday night's thrilling series win over the Nashville Predators. An excellent 58 minutes of defensive hockey exploded into a final two minutes of utter excitement.
In addition to that, it is the unofficial Star Wars holiday on May 4. May the fourth be with you is the saying of the day. The poster features the players in Star Wars "Rise of the Canucks." Lightsabers, fire, and ice complete the effect.
Arturs Silov's now famous pink shirt has been found online
The players got behind Arturs Silov and had fun with him at Friday's practice to break the proverbial ice (tension) of Game 6. Silov's pink shirt was worn by JT Miller during practice and deemed a one-of-a-kind shirt by Tocchet and some of Silov's other teammates.
As expected, superstitious fans now believe Miller has to wear the pink shirt for every game day practice. And also not surprisingly, fans have been on a frantic internet search to find the shirt.
Alas, it has been located online by Tommy who shared it with his 8,308 Twitter/X followers. It is even on sale. Many fans suggested that this shirt should be required Game 1 wardrobe for fans attending the next game at Rogers Arena on May 7.
That leads to the obvious question, if everyone is wearing Silov's shirt, is it safe to assume he will be the starting goalie for the Edmonton series? He was the emergency goalie called upon because Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith were injured. DeSmith is healthy, and he could have played in Game 6. Tocchut and goalie coach Ian Clark chose Silov.
The 23-year-old Latvian-born Silov is not as experienced as either Demko or DeSmith. He now holds the franchise record of being the youngest goalie in franchise history to record a playoff shutout with 28 saves.