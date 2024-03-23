3 Canucks who could be locks for prestigious NHL awards
The Vancouver Canucks have been arguably the NHL’s most entertaining team, both in the number of points accumulated and their fun style of play.
We recently discussed why Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko can still win the Vezina Trophy despite sustaining a recent injury. Demko’s stellar game has helped Vancouver enjoy its finest season since they won back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies in 2010-11 and 2011-12, but he hasn’t been the only one worth watching who has gone above and beyond this season.
Vancouver is fourth in goals against with 187, which implies that they are a strong defensive team. But they are also one of the best in the league with the puck, and their outrageous 245 goals scored is also fourth in the NHL.
Overall, there isn’t a weak spot on a team that has had just one bad three-week run all season. While Demko’s injury initially looked as though it would set the team back further, that hasn’t been the case if the previous two games are anything to go by, or really, every game backup goaltender Casey DeSmith has started.
Quite a few Canucks could be locks for some NHL awards
Thanks to their recent winning, Vancouver is still well in position to see their most distinguished members of the organization have their names added to some big-time awards come the end of the year. Sure, other teams have been entertaining this season, but neither the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, nor the New York Rangers, among others, have played a brand of hockey quite as exciting as the Canucks.
Given the state this team has been in for a while, plus their ability to not only surprise all of us with an elite run early on but to keep up their high-profile pace, nobody in the NHL universe would be disappointed to see Vancouver recognized in such a positive light. So who on the Canucks might just be locked in to win some end-of-year awards?