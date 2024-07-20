Canucks legend going nowhere despite uncertainty about his future
By Paul Taylor
Mention the name Thomas Gradin to anyone associated with the Vancouver Canucks on any level either inside or outside of the organisation, and the chances are you're going to see a smile on that person's face. To say he's loved in the Pacific Northwest, would be an understatement.
Gradin has a connection with the Canucks which dates all the way back to 1978, when the team traded away a draft pick to the Chicago Blackhawks, in exchange for his NHL rights. Who knew that this would begin a love affair and connection lasting all the way up to the present day.
However, that's the thing - recently there's been some uncertainty surrounding the 68-year-old's ongoing association with the Canucks organisation. As per Noah Strang of the Daily Hive Vancouver, all mention of him has been removed from the staff section of the Canucks' official site.
Gradin has held various scouting roles for the Canucks which total 30 years, with his most recent position as an amateur scout. Strang notes that he was removed from the Canucks' site sometime after April. 4.
So the question is, what's going on? Has the 1985 All-Star's association with the Canucks now come to an end after 38 seasons, which included eight as a player in Vancouver?
Canucks release a statement
Well, we're happy to report an update which sounds positive enough. The Daily Hive Vancouver has received a statement from the Canucks, which says: "Thomas is still with the organization and a proud member of the Canucks. He has stepped away to spend more time with his family this summer."
Now yes, this still doesn't explain why all mention of Gradin has been removed from the Canucks' staff section, but at least he still appears to have some involvement with the organisation. However, what that involvement is remains to be seen at this time, at the very least alluding to a different role moving forward if and when he returns.
If the Sweden native's days as a scout are over for the Canucks, it will certainly be a shame. He's been involved in discovering numerous players for the organisation over the decades, with his crowning glory undoubtedly being the Sedin twins; both went onto become the first Canucks ever elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, and in this first year of eligibility no less.
The Hockey Hall of Fame may have eluded Gradin, but he did more than deservedly get added as the third member of the Canucks' Ring of Honour, in 2011. Among his list of achievements in Vancouver as a player, he was team MVP in 1978-79, leading scorer twice, and led them in playoff scoring four times, including in 1981-82 when the Canucks advanced to their first ever Stanley Cup Final.