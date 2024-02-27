Canucks game preview vs Penguins: Expected lineups and how to watch
The Vancouver Canucks (38-16-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (26-21-8) at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Arena on Tuesday night. This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith.
Expected Canucks lines vs Pittsburgh Penguins, Feb. 27
Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Ilya Mikheyev
Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland
Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen
Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
Canucks goaltending
Casey DeSmith is expected to start against the Penguins, with Thatcher Demko backing up.
Canucks game preview:
The Canucks are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games against the Penguins and 2-3-0 in their last five.
Elias Pettersson scored two goals and two assists in the previous meeting between these two teams; J.T. Miller had three assists in that game as well.
Miller and Brock Boeser are currently on four-game point streaks.
The Penguins are without Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel.
Casey DeSmith is expected to play his first-ever game against his former team.
Quinn Hughes leads the league in points scored by a defenseman with 70.
Boeser has 10 goals in 10 career games against the Penguins.
Expected Penguins lines
Reilly Smith - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell
Drew O'Connor - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi
Jansen Harkins - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter
Penguins defense
Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson
P.O. Joseph - Kris Letang
Ryan Graves - Chad Ruhwedel
Penguins goaltending
Tristan Jarry is expected to start against the Canucks, with Alex Nedeljkovic backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Tuesday's Vancouver Canucks game will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet Pittsburgh, and can be heard via radio on Sportsnet 650.