Canucks game preview vs Bruins: Expected lineups and how to watch
The Vancouver Canucks (37-16-6) host the Boston Bruins (34-12-12) at 4 p.m. at the Rogers Arena on Saturday night. This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Jeremy Swayman.
Expected Canucks lines vs Boston Bruins, Feb. 24
Nils Hoglander - Elias Lindholm - Elias Pettersson
Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen
Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Bruins, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Expected Bruins lines
Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Jakub Lauko
Trent Frederic - Jesper Boqvist - Anthony Richard
Bruins defense
Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy
Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk
Parker Wotherspoon - Brandon Carlo
Bruins goaltending
Jeremy Swayman is expected to start against the Canucks, with Linus Ullmark backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Thursday's Vancouver Canucks game will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pacific, CITY, and NESN, and can be heard via radio on Sportsnet 650.