Canucks for Kids raised large sum of money during Vancouver Canucks playoff run
It turns out that everyone benefitted from a successful Vancouver Canucks 2023-2024 season that culminated in a playoff run into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The coaching staff, players, fans, and the community are winners in different ways. The community is rewarded by the amazing fundraising efforts of the Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) that stretched into the postseason.
The CFKF has been in existence for 38 years. Its mission is to support children's initiatives throughout British Columbia. Those initiatives are broad reaching, including health and welness, education, and accessbile grassroots hockey programs for kids.
How much money Canucks for Kids earned during the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The main fundraising vehicle during the season is the 50/50 raffle ticket sales at both home and away games. Adults 19 years of age and older bought tickets at home games at Rogers Arena or online during home and away games. Jackpot winners win 50% of the proceeds, and the other 50% is donated to the Canucks for Kids Fund.
During the two rounds of the playoffs, the Canucks for Kids Fund earned $8,380,550 from the 50/50 raffles. It is an astounding amount of money but underscores the effectiveness of the fundraiser and the generosity of Vancouver Canucks fans. In its 38-year history, the Canucks for Kids Fund has distributed nearly $95 million in funds to British Columbia charities.
An annual telethon also adds critical dollars to the organization's bottom line and allows fans who do not want to participate in the 50/50 raffle a way to contribute.
As if fans need any more reasons to love and support the Vancouver Canucks in 2024-2025, here is another. The longer the Canucks play into the postseason, the more money is raised for vital community-wide initiatives to help the youngest Canucks fans among us.