Canucks claim old friend Jiri Patera on waivers from Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks welcomed back an old friend on Monday afternoon.

After losing the experienced goalie on waivers to the Boston Bruins, the Canucks successfully claimed Jiri Patera on waivers, which will now allow them to keep the goalie depth they worked hard at building throughout the NHL offseason.

Because the Canucks were the only team to submit a waivers claim for Patera, the former Vegas Golden Knights shot-stopper was eligible to be sent directly to the AHL to join the Abbotsford Canucks.

And, that is exactly what general manager Patrik Allvin did later on in the day on Monday.

Patera, 25, was not included in the Canucks' opening night roster, which currently features three goalies. While Patera joins forces with Belarusian goalie prospect Nikita Tolopilo in Abbotsford, newcomer Kevin Lankinen and rookie sensation Arturs Silovs will share the crease in Vancouver.

Canucks All-Star goaltender Thatcher Demko, who is still tending to a chronic knee injury and acclimating to new training regiment, is reportedly still a few weeks away from returning to the ice and playing in NHL games.

Therefore, Patera returning to the Canucks was a small transaction, but an important one. If something were to unfortunately happen to Lankinen or Silovs, Demko would not be able to draw in in their stead. On the contrary, that would be a catastrophic outcome given what happened with Demko in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Patera signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Canucks on the opening day of NHL free agency on July 1.