Canucks: 3 most interesting things to watch in preseason opener

The Vancouver Canucks kick off their 2024 preseason slate with a home matchup against the Seattle Kraken, but just because this is an exhibition game does not mean there are not roster battles taking place and other things to take note of.

For example, Tuesday night's game features the return of Brock Boeser, who bowed out of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs due to a blood clotting issue.

No. 3: Brock Boeser's return

Boeser is expected to feature on the Canucks' top line alongside returning veteran Pius Suter, as well as rookie winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

The 27-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season and is coming off a year in which he set career-bests in goals (43) and points (73).

The Canucks are purportedly challenging Boeser to be as good, if not better, this season as he prepares for a crucial contract negotiation, so you can imagine Boeser has a lot to play for.

No. 2: Jonathan Lekkerimaki makes the Canucks?

Is 2024 the year Jonathan Lekkerimaki breaks through and cracks the Canucks' roster? All indications say there's a possibility, especially with veteran Dakota Joshua on the shelf as he recovers from an operation to remove a testicular tumor.

At the end of the day, the young Swede is going to have an opportunity to steal a place, but it has to be earned. That starts with Tuesday's performance against Seattle.

No. 1: Arty Party returns to Vancouver

With Thatcher Demko still on the mend and the ink not yet dried on Kevin Lankinen's new contract, Arturs Silovs gets the start for the Canucks against the Kraken.

Silovs, too, was injured at one point, having been yanked from international duty with Latvia in order to recover and be ready for the season.

The 23-year-old is in for a large share of game time, particularly early in the season, so the Kraken will serve as an important first tune-up for Silovs.

