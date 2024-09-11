Canucks' Brock Boeser has 'a lot to prove' after blood clot issue
After a scary blood clot issue prematurely ended his 2023-24 season, star Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser is ready to show his worth in what will be the last year of a three-year, $19.95 million contract he signed on July 1, 2022.
Boeser, 27, emerged as a lethal scoring force for the Canucks last season after being plagued by inconsistencies and injuries earlier in his career.
Boeser managed to play in a career-high 81 regular season games in 2023-24, allowing him to set personal bests in goals with 40, assists, with 33, and points with 73. Additionally, Boeser's 19.6% shooting percentage was easily his best mark since arriving in the NHL, smashing his previous best of 16.2% from the 2017-18 season.
Daily Hive Vancouver's Noah Strang quoted Boeser as saying, "Coming off the blood clot, I think I got a lot to prove," on Tuesday morning.
Strang also reported that Boeser is no longer using blood thinners to help his condition and has since resumed practicing with contact. Boeser also noted that he will have to be careful with flights during the season.
With the addition of Jake DeBrusk, it is unclear how the Canucks intend on deploying Boeser in the 2024-25 season. When paired with Canucks teammates J.T. Miller and Pius Suter, Boeser, Miller, and Suter outscored their opponents 16-4 at 5-on-5.
That trio played 192 minutes together for the Canucks and averaged 4.99 goals per 60 minutes, per Moneypuck.