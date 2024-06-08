Birthday boy and Vancouver Canucks prospect Josh Bloom celebrates big week of milestones
It has been a whirlwind week for Josh Bloom. The Vancouver Canucks prospect, a member of the Saginaw Spirit, was the hero of the Memorial Cup a few days ago, and he turns 21 on June 8. The hard-working Ontario native and 95th pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft has a lot to celebrate.
Bloom was once regarded as the 'hidden gem' of the Buffalo Sabres. The winger was traded to the Canucks in February 2023 and has emerged as an exciting future star for Vancouver.
Professional hockey is difficult and competitive. Highly talented players can be stuck in the minor leagues for years and never get an opportunity. Bloom is working hard to earn his opportunity should he be called up by the Canucks.
The twists and turns of Josh Bloom's hockey career
Bloom's journey is not atypical. He started the 2023 season with Abbotsford in the AHL. Bloom played 14 games before being sent to the AA-level ECHL hockey ranks with the Kalamazoo Wings. He then decided to return to the OHL (Junior Hockey League) for his fifth year with the help and guidance of Abbotsford Canucks GM Ryan Johnson.
What is atypical is the attitude and mindset Bloom has approached the twists and turns of his hockey career. Bloom is playing the long game and views his trip 'backward' through the hockey ranks this past season as a way to view and learn the game at different levels while honing his hockey and leadership skills.
His work ethic and humility make him an easy player to like and cheer for. Bloom hopes to utilize his lessons learned on a longer stint in Abbotford during the 2024-2025 season and perhaps a call-up to Vancouver.
Congratulations to Josh Bloom. You are making Vancouver Canucks fans proud with your achievements and attitude, and we hope to see you fulfilling your dream at Rogers Arena sometime soon.