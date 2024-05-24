Arturs Silovs speaks about his 2024-2025 aspirations with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks postseason press conferences provided insight into what the players are thinking about their 2023-2024 season now that they had a chance to process the playoff loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
The players are disappointed to be out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the overall message is encouraging. Led by their Jack Adams Award-winning coach, Rick Tocchet, the Canucks players believe the best is yet to come.
Emergency goalie Arturs Silovs played in only nine regular season games before being called to duty in the playoffs after Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith were injured. He is best known in AHL circles, but his time has come to be known and recognized (with his ecletic shirt style) in the NHL.
What Arturs Silovs said
Arturs Silovs is a hardworking, humble 23-year-old player. When asked what his mindset was going into the playoffs with limited regular season experience, Silovs said, "I think I was just proving that I can play here. I can make key saves to help the team win."
Silovs is a hero in his native Latvia after helping the team win the bronze medal in the 2023 World Championships. Latvians were sacrificing work, sleep, or both to watch Silovs play for the Canucks in the Stanley Cup postseason.
Silovs mentioned that he believes he could learn much from Thatcher Demko, 28 if he is his backup for the 2024-2025 season. Demko, a candidate for the Vezina Trophy, had an incredible season in his own right that was curtailed by injury.
Demko spoke about trying to support Silovs while not being "overbearing" during the playoff run. Demko called his level of play "fantastic." Demko's family is close with Casey DeSmith's family, and the Canucks will have decisions to make at every position but especially goalie in light of Silovs' level of play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.