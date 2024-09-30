An eventful weekend for Canucks prospect Vilmer Alriksson

Vilmer Alriksson has been among the headline-makers during his time in training camp with the Vancouver Canucks. This is in large part due to being one of the standout performers at the the 2024 Young Stars Tournament in Penticton, as he finished tied for the scoring lead and helped the team go 3-0.

Well, Alriksson was in the headlines again during this past weekend, for a couple of reasons. The first being the announcement that he has signed a new deal with the Canucks.

The news was confirmed by the Canucks on Sunday, with the forward receiving a a three-year, entry-level contract. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, although we do know it includes an $85,000 signing bonus.

The GM speaks

General manager Patrik Allvin shared his thoughts on the signing, via a press release from the team. He said: "Vilmer had a solid training camp and continues to develop and improve. We really like his size, skating ability and skillset and we will continue to monitor his progress and work with him this year to help Vilmer get ready to take another step forward in his hockey career."

Even with his strong performances in Penticton combined with the new deal, Alriksson was still a longshot to make the Canucks' opening night roster versus the Calgary Flames. And so it would prove to be later on Sunday, with the additional news that he was one of five training camp roster cuts*.

Alriksson now ready to step up

The 2023 fourth round draft pick will now head back to the Guelph Storm, who he played decent enough with during his first OHL campaign last season. He produced 33 points (17 goals and 16 assists), a 0 rating and 35 penalty minutes in 67 games, but will now be expected to take his game to the next level in 2024-25.

Alriksson's game includes being a strong skater, an instinct for finding open space all over the ice, and an excellent shot even in tight spots. Combined with his physical 6 foot 6, 234-pound presence and willingness to be coached, he's one prospect Canucks fans will want to keep an eye on in the coming months.

* The other four roster cuts on Sunday were goalie Ty Young, along with forwards Tristien Nielsen, Chase Wouters and Danila Klimovich. They have all been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks.

