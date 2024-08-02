3 areas the Canucks are aiming to improve on in 2024-25
By Paul Taylor
3) Faceoff plays
As we wrote back in June, Henrik and Daniel Sedin are now more involved in day-to-day coaching activities for the organisation at both the NHL and AHL level. This makes a lot of sense, given the success the two Canucks legends enjoyed on the ice.
At the time of making the announcement about the Sedin twins' increased involvement, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said: "Including the Sedins more in our day-to-day coaching duties will be hugely beneficial to our group both on and off the ice. Both Daniel and Henrik bring a very unique perspective and competitive mind set to our staff."
As per Dance, the Sedins will be hosting a “deep dive” presentation during the three-day summit, focusing on specialised game states. This will include a look at three-on-three and four-on-four play.
However, most interesting of all, there will be an in-depth review of faceoff plays in all three zones. This is significant, given this was an areas of speciality for the Sedins when they played, particularly Henrik.
For what it's worth the Canucks were pretty good when it came to faceoff plays in 2023-24, ranking eighth in the NHL with a 52.1 percent faceoff win percentage during the regular season, and then third at 53.1 percent in the playoffs. At the same time, it never hurts to listen to couple of Hall of Famers for some advice, as any extra advantage counts.
N.B. All statistics are courtesy of NHL.com and hockey-reference.com