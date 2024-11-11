November 2024 forecast: Can the Canucks navigate November’s gauntlet?

As the chilly winds of November sweep across Vancouver, the Canucks are gearing up for a packed schedule that could make or break their momentum. With several key matchups on the horizon and some lineup challenges due to injuries and roster changes, this month is shaping up to be pivotal. Let's break down the remaining November schedule and see how things might unfold for Rick Tocchet's boys.

November 13th: Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

Prediction: Win

This rivalry never fails to deliver, and this season, it's more than just about pride - it's about crucial points. Calgary's top line has been heating up (literally), but the Canucks' defence, anchored by Quinn Hughes (with a smooth +6) has been formidable at home. Elias Pettersson is due for a breakout game here as well.

November 15: NY Islanders at Vancouver Canucks

Prediction: Win

Facing the Islanders, even at home, is never a cakewalk, and the Isles' Ilya Sorokin is still a fortress in net. However, with Pettersson finding his scoring touch and the power play clicking at 25 percent over the past five games, Vancouver should eke out a win if they stay disciplined.

Key Stat: The Canucks’ penalty kill has improved to 82 percent efficiency, which they’ll need, to counter the Islanders' dangerous PP unit.

November 17: Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks

Prediction: Loss

A visit from Chicago might look easy on paper, with the Hawks struggling in the standings, but Connor Bedard is showing flashes of brilliance, even if he only has three goals on the season. While the Canucks' offence can compete with any team, defensive lapses against a motivated Bedard could prove costly. This matchup feels like a trap game, where an underdog can take advantage of a road-weary opponent.

Matchup to Watch: Pettersson vs. Bedard – a battle between the established star and the future face of the league.

November 18: Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks

Prediction: Win

At home against Nashville, the Canucks should be poised to bounce back. The Predators are still relying heavily on Roman Josi's two-way brilliance and Juuse Saros' heroics. This time, I think it will be a very physical game, leaning heavily on special teams. Here, again, the Canucks' power play could be the key to victory.

Key Detail: Josi leads Nashville in ice time, averaging 27 minutes per game, so look for Vancouver to test the depth of their blue line.

November 20: New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks

Prediction: Loss

Rogers Arena is not the Madison Square Garden, but the Rangers are playing like contenders. The Nucks will have to face relentless pressure from Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. We can bet on Hughes doing his best to shut out the Rangers' attack, but the Canucks' thin goaltending situation could catch up here. This matchup might end up being more about damage control than a win.

Stat to Watch: The Canucks have allowed an average of 3.3 goals per game on the road this month.

November 24: Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators

Prediction: Win

The Canucks catch a break with an away game against the Sens, who have been inconsistent. Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk bring speed and grit, but Vancouver's deeper roster and the presence of Hughes and Filip Hronek as an elite defensive pairing should be enough to hold them off. The Canucks' forecheck and cycling game will be key to wearing down Ottawa's blue line.

Key Matchup: Stützle vs. Hughes – a showcase of agility and vision on both sides.

November 27: Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins

Prediction: Loss

The TD Garden hasn’t been kind to the Canucks, and the Bruins are still a defensive powerhouse with Charlie McAvoy standing tall. David Pastrnak is always a threat, obviously, on the offensive end. In short, this could be a night where Vancouver struggles to find scoring opportunities and containment, leading to a tough loss.

Interesting Fact: Vancouver hasn’t won in Boston since 2011 – talk about a long shadow cast by the past.

November 28: Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins

Prediction: Win

A back-to-back against Pittsburgh might seem daunting, but the Canucks have found ways to outskate older teams like the Penguins. Sidney Crosby is still a threat, but Pettersson and Miller's offensive drive could tilt the ice in Vancouver's favor. The Pens' goaltending has been spotty, which could open up scoring chances for Vancouver's balanced lines.

Key Stat: The Penguins have the league’s third-worst save percentage in November, sitting at .889

November 29: Vancouver Canucks at Buffalo Sabres

Prediction: Win

Ending November in Buffalo might be exactly what the Canucks need. While the Sabres’ young core, led by Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson, is definitely promising, their defensive inconsistency can be massively exploited. The Canucks' forecheck will need to pressure Buffalo's blue line, and if Vancouver can get an early lead, they should be able to close this one out and head into December on a high note.

Final Thought: Expect the Canucks to come out of November with a positive record, bolstered by strong home performances and key contributions from their stars. If they can manage the goalie rotation effectively and keep their special teams sharp, this month could be a crucial stepping stone towards a serious playoff push.

