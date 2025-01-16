The Canuck Way
Fansided

NHL Standings by Points Percentage: Canucks could be worse

The Canucks don’t look anywhere near the NHL’s best team, but they could be way, way worse when you look at things from a points percentage perspective.

ByTodd Matthews|
Jan 14, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander (21) celebrates with forward Teddy Blueger (53) after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander (21) celebrates with forward Teddy Blueger (53) after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

The worst teams in hockey have a points percentage of under 0.500 and that’s not the Canucks. Going into Wednesday night, 23 of the NHL’s 32 teams are 0.500 or better in points, and it’s what makes hockey so unique among the big four North American pro sports leagues. 

Points matter, but what if we made a slightly different spin on the whole points thing and instead ranked the Canucks against the rest of the NHL by their overall points percentage? I won’t say they stack up well, but they also don’t look half-bad, either. 

So, where do the Canucks stack up against the rest of what’s been a competitive Western Conference? Their current position isn’t ideal, nor has that been the case with any metric, but it might pleasantly surprise you. 

Canucks are right there in the top half of the field, but more work must be done

The good news here is that when we measure the NHL Standings by points percentage, the Canucks are just inside the top half, clocking in at No. 15. The bad news? They’re behind a lot of teams in the West, so there’s some serious ground to make up. 

  1. Washington Capitals - 716
  2. Winnipeg Jets - 700
  3. Vegas Golden Knights - 693
  4. Dallas Stars - 663
  5. Edmonton Oilers - 663
  6. Minnesota Wild - 659
  7. Los Angeles Kings - 646
  8. Carolina Hurricanes - 625
  9. Tampa Bay Lightning - 622
  10. New Jersey Devils - 620
  11. Colorado Avalanche - 611
  12. Florida Panthers - 611
  13. Tampa Bay Lightning - 583
  14. Calgary Flames - 570
  15. Vancouver Canucks - 558
  16. Ottawa Senators - 547
  17. Columbus Blue Jackets - 545
  18. Montreal Canadiens - 535
  19. Boston Bruins - 533
  20. Detroit Red Wings - 512
  21. St. Louis Blues - 511
  22. New York Rangers - 500
  23. Utah Hockey Club - 500
  24. Philadelphia Flyers - 489
  25. Pittsburgh Penguins - 478
  26. New York Islanders - 477
  27. Anaheim Ducks - 466
  28. Seattle Kraken - 456
  29. Buffalo Sabres - 430
  30. Nashville Predators - 407
  31. San Jose Sharks - 370
  32. Chicago Blackhawks - 341

While the Canucks aren’t in an ideal location, they could be just a few minor adjustments from solving issues that have been plaguing them for most of the season. If that happens, maybe they’ll get their act together and embark on quite an inspiring run toward the NHL Playoffs roughly three months from today. It’s something I can honestly see from them. 

Why’s that? Well, this time last season, we knew the Canucks had talent, and they showed us all just how unstoppable they could be when everything ran smoothly. They just need to find a way to get back to that level, and the fans in British Columbia will be happy. 

Home/Canucks News

Schedule