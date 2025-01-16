NHL Standings by Points Percentage: Canucks could be worse

The worst teams in hockey have a points percentage of under 0.500 and that’s not the Canucks. Going into Wednesday night, 23 of the NHL’s 32 teams are 0.500 or better in points, and it’s what makes hockey so unique among the big four North American pro sports leagues.

Points matter, but what if we made a slightly different spin on the whole points thing and instead ranked the Canucks against the rest of the NHL by their overall points percentage? I won’t say they stack up well, but they also don’t look half-bad, either.

So, where do the Canucks stack up against the rest of what’s been a competitive Western Conference? Their current position isn’t ideal, nor has that been the case with any metric, but it might pleasantly surprise you.

Canucks are right there in the top half of the field, but more work must be done

The good news here is that when we measure the NHL Standings by points percentage, the Canucks are just inside the top half, clocking in at No. 15. The bad news? They’re behind a lot of teams in the West, so there’s some serious ground to make up.

Washington Capitals - 716 Winnipeg Jets - 700 Vegas Golden Knights - 693 Dallas Stars - 663 Edmonton Oilers - 663 Minnesota Wild - 659 Los Angeles Kings - 646 Carolina Hurricanes - 625 Tampa Bay Lightning - 622 New Jersey Devils - 620 Colorado Avalanche - 611 Florida Panthers - 611 Tampa Bay Lightning - 583 Calgary Flames - 570 Vancouver Canucks - 558 Ottawa Senators - 547 Columbus Blue Jackets - 545 Montreal Canadiens - 535 Boston Bruins - 533 Detroit Red Wings - 512 St. Louis Blues - 511 New York Rangers - 500 Utah Hockey Club - 500 Philadelphia Flyers - 489 Pittsburgh Penguins - 478 New York Islanders - 477 Anaheim Ducks - 466 Seattle Kraken - 456 Buffalo Sabres - 430 Nashville Predators - 407 San Jose Sharks - 370 Chicago Blackhawks - 341

While the Canucks aren’t in an ideal location, they could be just a few minor adjustments from solving issues that have been plaguing them for most of the season. If that happens, maybe they’ll get their act together and embark on quite an inspiring run toward the NHL Playoffs roughly three months from today. It’s something I can honestly see from them.

Why’s that? Well, this time last season, we knew the Canucks had talent, and they showed us all just how unstoppable they could be when everything ran smoothly. They just need to find a way to get back to that level, and the fans in British Columbia will be happy.