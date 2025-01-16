Latest on when Dakota Joshua is expected back from injury for the Canucks

There was a lot of anticipation and plenty of excitement surrounding Dakota Joshua prior to this season, and with good reason. He was coming off his best campaign yet in 2023-24, as he set a whole host of career-bests, including 32 points, a +19 rating, a 21.4 shooting percentage and 245 hits, while averaging 14:23 of ice time -- also a career-best -- in 63 games.

As a result of his success, Joshua was deservedly rewarded with a four-year, $13 million contract extension. However, just as it seemed as if everything was going right for him, his world fell apart due to being diagnosed with cancer after a lump was discovered on one of his testicles.

The 28-year-old missed all of training camp due to undergoing surgery and then of course needing to recover, with him also receiving praise for even revealing his cancer diagnosis publicly back in September. The reason for this, was to inspire other men to get checked if they have any concerns, as opposed to waiting until the symptoms became more advanced and serious.

Understandable struggles for Dakota Joshua

Joshua thankfully made a recovery and returned to action in mid-November for the Canucks, against the New York Islanders. However, it's fair to say he has struggled to find the form which he showed last season, likely still feeling the impacts of his cancer diagnosis and dealing with the aftermath.

As a result, the 2014 fifth round draft pick was limited to four points and produced a -6 rating in 24 games before disaster struck again, albeit not as bad as last time. He suffered a leg injury against the Nashville Predators in early January, which sent him to injured reserve.

The question is, when can the Canucks and their fans next expect to see Joshua back and playing? Well, the latest news is encouraging, but there remains some uncertainty over his status, as the organisation understandably want to take a cautious approach with a player who has already been through a lot this season.

As per Ben Kuzma of The Province, the forward has been able to put in a couple of rehab skates as he continues to recover and work his way back from his leg injury. However, Kuzma does add that he has yet to reach an elite level with his skating, so for now is still considered week-to-week.

Of course the Canucks want -- and need -- Joshua back, but won't be taking any chances with his rehab. Hopefully for the team and their fans he will be back sooner than later (which he should be), although even then this will lead to another question of if he will continue to produce poorly, or play more like he did last season?

