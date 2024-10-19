Dakota Joshua takes the next encouraging step in his recovery

When last we wrote about Dakota Joshua earlier this month, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet advised the media that he would accompany the team on their first road trip of the 2024-25 campaign. Further, Tocchet noted that the forward was expected to skate with the team soon.

This was of course excellent news for everyone concerned, after what had been a challenging period in Joshua's life. It was revealed back in September, that he had been diagnosed with cancer after a lump was discovered on one of his testicles.

Surgery to remove the tumour was successful but, as you'd expect, no particular timeline was given for when the 28-year-old would return. Well, know we're more than happy to reveal the next step in his recovery.

Back on the ice!

As per Colton Pankiw of the Daily Hive, Joshua has returned to the ice for the Canucks. Pankiw reported that the Dearborn, Michigan native took part in practice with his teammates on Saturday morning, ahead of the game in Philadelphia versus the Flyers.

So as not to get too far ahead of ourselves, it should be noted Joshua was wearing a no-contact jersey. In any event though, it was still great news for anyone connected with the Canucks, that he was back and skating with the main group.

Still no timeline for Joshua's return to action

When the 2014 fifth round draft pick is actually ready to play again, remains to be seen. As you would expect the Canucks to do, they continue to take a cautious and steady approach when it comes to his health, after he dealt with one of the most stressful experiences of his life.

At the same time, have no doubt that the Canucks will be more than happy when Joshua is ready to play again, given their indifferent start to this campaign. Last season was his best yet, as he set several career highs including 32 points, a +19 rating and 14:23 of average ice time, in 63 appearances.

The former St. Louis Blue also applied himself with his physical approach to the game, leading all Canucks players in hits during both the regular season and in the playoffs. This led to him deservedly receiving a four-year, $13 million contact extension from the Canucks during the offseason, and he will be eager to start repaying this faith in him as soon as possible.

