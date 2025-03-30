Latest Canucks roster move shows team's full confidence in Thatcher Demko

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced Friday that goalie Arturs Silovs has been re-assigned to the AHL Abbotsford Canucks, leaving the Canucks with two goalies on their NHL roster.

This leaves Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen as the Canucks' only two goalies, and the two netminders have rarely been healthy at the same time this season, dating back to Demko's delayed start to the season due to a knee injury.

Lankinen himself may not even be fully healthy at this time, according to reports, but based on Silovs's return to the AHL, it would appear that Allvin and the Canucks have full confidence in Lankinen, and Demko especially, to finish this season strong for Vancouver, playoffs or not.

Demko only recently returned for the Canucks, as another injury had sidelined him from Feb. 8 until just this past week. The 29-year-old was surging for the Canucks before that, but, fortunately, it looks like his strong play has carried over through the month-long layoff. The numbers back that up.

Silovs was generally used as a "break glass in case of emergency option", having only played once in the month of March. That lone appearance was a 17-save effort in a 6-2 win over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on March 15.

On the whole, Silovs only played 10 games for the Canucks this season, posting a 2-6-1 record, a 3.65 GAA, and a .861 save percentage.

Those are bad numbers, to be certain, but the Canucks have clearly made the determination that one of Demko or Lankinen is fit enough to finish the season, if not both.

The Canucks could always bring Silovs back on an emergency recall if something happens to either goalie, but they are otherwise limited to four call-ups with the NHL trade deadline passed. They have two of those remaining, as Silovs, Aatu Raty, Linus Karlsson, and Max Sasson were emergency call-ups.

Look for Demko to continue to establish himself for the Canucks across these final nine games after failing to stay healthy and find a groove all season.

These games will be important for the former NHL All-Star, as he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.