Vancouver Canucks make another emergency transaction as flu ravages roster

Having already recalled Aatu Raty and Linus Karlsson from the AHL, the Vancouver Canucks made another addition Friday, bringing back Max Sasson from the Abbotsford Canucks under emergency conditions.

Sasson, 24, has been with Abbotsford for most of 2025 and has one goal, five assists, and six points in his last four AHL games with the Canucks' farm club.

Early indications suggest the Canucks will be down another forward, likely a center, forcing the Canucks to bring Sasson back as an emergency recall. Remember, emergency recalls can be used when a team is at risk of not being able to dress 12 forwards, six defensemen, or two goalies without making an addition.

Wonder if Blueger misses tonight with the flu — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 28, 2025

Dan Murphy of Sportsnet and Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal both believe the flu is the root cause of the issue; goalie Kevin Lankinen was sick earlier in the week and missed two games as a result.

By extension, this means that Swedes Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander are not yet ready to make their respective returns to the Canucks' lineup, while Filip Chytil continues to miss time with a concussion suffered in a game against Chicago on March 15.

With either Pius Suter or Teddy Blueger presumably being unable to play on Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, three of the Canucks' four centers will be Raty, Sasson, and Nils Aman.

The Canucks have done well to stay afloat in the playoff race, thanks in large part to Thatcher Demko's latest heroics, even with the goalie himself likely not 100% recovered from his Feb. 8 injury sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Official lineup updates will be provided closer to the 4 p.m. puck drop, but the Canucks will have a tough battle on Friday night, regardless of lineup.

On the other side, Columbus is two points out of the last wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Montreal Canadiens by two points with a game in hand. The Canadiens do, however, have the regulation and overtime wins tiebreaker. Montreal and Columbus would be level at 24 regulation wins, should the Canucks lose on Friday night in regulation.

As for the Canucks, the St. Louis Blues have extended their win streak to eight games, leaving Vancouver five points out of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference with two games in hand.

The Canucks do not control their destiny anymore, but they do control their ability to stay in the fight if and when the Blues begin to slip up.

Sasson has nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points in 37 AHL games this season and two goals, four assists, and six points in 24 NHL games. The undrafted free agent forward is likely to play his first NHL game for the Canucks since a 5-2 win over the Blues on Jan. 27.