Kiefer Sherwood proving to be a big hit for the Canucks ... literally

There's no denying Wednesday night's 6-0 blanking at home to the New Jersey Devils was embarrassing for the Vancouver Canucks. The margin of defeat was bigger than any they suffered last season, and alludes to struggles for the likes of Artūrs Šilovs and Elias Pettersson specifically, and the inconsistency in general displayed so far in 2024-25.

However, if there was one little speck of positivity to take away from the game, it was that Kiefer Sherwood managed five hits on the night. Now yes, we appreciate this had no impact -- pun totally intended -- on the final outcome, but it's still a noteworthy statistic.

For a start, Sherwood leads all Canucks players in hits so far in 2024-25, and it isn't even close in his first season in Vancouver. Through nine games he has accrued 64, while Filip Hronek is in second place all the way back on 'only' 21.

Could an NHL record be in Sherwood's future?

However, the 29-year-old's impressive run, could also see him set an new NHL record for total hits in a single season. Consider that as things stand Jeremy Lauzon holds the record with 386 hits, which he set just last season ironically as Sherwood's teammate with the Nashville Predators.

Of course, we appreciate it's still ridiculously early in the 2024-25 campaign. However, for what it's worth, at his current rate Sherwood is projected to finish the regular season with 583 hits, which would absolutely obliterate Lauzon's current record.

Aside from being early in the season however, it should also be noted the winger doesn't have a history of being a regular in the lineup in his previous six NHL campaigns, although to be fair he did play a career-high 68 games just last season. Although even using that figure of 68 games, he'd still easily surpass Lauzon and finish with 484 hits.

Sherwood discusses the hits record

Sherwood was asked about making a run at the record, prior to Wednesday's game against the Devils. As per Maverick Mitchell of Canucks Daily, he said:

"I don't know if it's sustainable, necessary to get 10 or 12 hits a night, but I definitely want to impose my physicality. It was one of my goals to be up there this year, for sure, but it's more of a reflection of the consistency that I need to bring out each and every night. Doing the math, I definitely think it's feasible for me to break the record."

In fairness though, the Columbus, Ohio native is keeping his feet (skates) on the ground (ice). He added:

"I'm just focused on each night, one at a time. I'm not trying to look at the whole season. There's a lot of hockey to be played. We're only, what, eight games in them. We got a lot of hockey left, so I'm just trying to be consistent."

With Sherwood also producing five points, being fifth on the team with a +2 rating and just generally showing his tremendous work-rate, the Canucks are extremely happy with their offseason free agent signing. It will be interesting to keep an eye on his hits total as we progress through the season, for a player who prides himself on his physical approach to the game of hockey.

