Kevin Lankinen has clearly taken over Canucks goalie trifecta

Perhaps the biggest story surrounding the Vancouver Canucks right now is the play of goalie Kevin Lankinen, a long-standing offseason goalie target who finally agreed to a one-year, $875,000 contract with Vancouver on Sept. 21.

One month later, Lankinen, 29, has clearly taken over in goal for the Canucks. The former Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks goalie has yet to lose a game in regulation this season, posting a 4-0-1 record across five starts.

In those same five starts, Lankinen has allowed three goals twice, two goals twice, and posted a shutout. That kind of consistency, playing behind a Rick Tocchet-coached Canucks team that typically possesses a razor-sharp defensive focus, especially on the forecheck, is the key to winning games and returning to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Overall, Lankinen has that 4-0-1 record working for him, in addition to his amazing 1.95 GAA and even better .930 save percentage. And with Thatcher Demko still on the mend from his chronic injury, Lankinen has been all the Canucks could have asked for and more.

Latvian youngster Arturs Silovs was actually given the first crack at being the starting goalie by Tocchet and the Canucks, but he flubbed his opportunity. In Game 1 of the 2024-25 season, Silovs allowed six goals on 26 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9.

In his second opportunity, Silovs was not much better. The 23-year-old former sixth-round pick allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 15. Silovs has not played in a game for the Canucks since then.

Now, admittedly, it is hard for a goalie to either get into a rhythm or get back into a rhythm when playing one game every two weeks. Perhaps the Canucks have already seen what they needed to see from Silovs and Lankinen and are just biding their time until Demko is ready to return.

Throwing Silovs to the wolves, so to speak, against strong opponents like the Carolina Hurricanes or the New Jersey Devils would be a foolhardy decision. Lankinen will more than likely handle both games, given his strong play and experience. He's earned the right to be 'the guy' for Vancouver.

The only problem is that we still do not know for sure when Demko will be back, so, for now, this is Lankinen's team and Lankinen's goal crease. Perhaps the Canucks throw Silovs a bone with a Nov. 2 matchup with the winless San Jose Sharks, but Lankinen is the starting goalie for the foreseeable future.