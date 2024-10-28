Canucks Game 8 vs. Hurricanes Preview: Lineups, Notes, and How to Watch

In the second of three straight games against Metropolitan Division opponents, the Vancouver Canucks will host the visiting Carolina Hurricanes at the Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Monday night. This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season, with the next coming on the road on Jan. 10.

The Canucks have played pretty well against the Hurricanes in recent seasons, going 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Vancouver has only so-so more recently against Carolina, with a 3-2-0 record in the last five meetings. It has not been complete domination, but still a winning record nonetheless.

Projected Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains - Pius Suter - Daniel Sprong



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed as the Canucks' starter vs. the Hurricanes and will make a whopping fifth consecutive start for Vancouver; he's 4-0-1 in his five starts this season.

Projected Hurricanes Game Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Jackson Blake - Jack Drury - William Carrier



Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield



Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to duel with Lankinen between the pipes on Saturday. Conor Garland, Teddy Blueger, and Kiefer Sherwood are all on points streaks of three games or longer, and considering the Hurricanes' preferred style of play, the Canucks' grinders will assuredly be a key to victory on Monday night.

How to watch the Canucks game

Monday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and *checks notes* FanDuel Sports Network South. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.