J.T. Miller is competing for something, but it's not the Stanley Cup

Former Vancouver Canucks star J.T. Miller will be competing for something this spring, just not the Stanley Cup.

According to the U.S. Open's official X (formerly known as Twitter!) account, Miller, 32, is trying his hand at a new sport entirely.

Miller is one of 10 notable names competing for a place at Oakmont for the 2025 U.S. Open. According to the U.S. Open account, Miller, since traded to the New York Rangers, will be competing against names like former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Blades Brown, James Piot, MLB free agent and former New York Yankee Aaron Hicks, Ricky Barnes, and former San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots standout running back Danny Woodhead.

• Aaron Hicks: current…

As per the U.S. Open's official account, "Local qualifying, conducted over 18 holes at 110 sites in 43 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico, will take place between April 16-May 19.

"Those players who advance will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes at 10 U.S. and three international sites.

"The final stage will be held in England, Japan and Texas on May 19, with 10 more qualifying sites scheduled for Monday, June 2: two in Ohio and one each in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Washington and Canada."

Miller's 2024-25 season officially came to an end on Thursday night with the Rangers failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs. The former Canucks star finished the year with 22 goals, 48 assists, and 70 points in 72 games, including nine goals, 26 assists, and 35 points in 40 games with the Canucks.

After getting traded by the Canucks on Jan. 31, Miller scored 13 goals, 22 assists, and 35 points in 32 games with the Rangers, ending the season on a six-game point streak.