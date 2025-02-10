Injured Canucks star named NHL Second Star of the Week

Vancouver Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko was named the NHL Second Star of the Week, NHL PR announced Monday morning.

Despite suffering an injury in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Demko, 29, was virtually unbeatable as of late. In games between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9, Demko finished with two wins, a 0.46 GAA, a .985 save percentage, and one shutout.

Brandon Hagel (@TBLightning), Thatcher Demko (@Canucks) and Matthew Tkachuk (@FlaPanthers) have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Feb. 9. #NHLStats: https://t.co/aSH2iLvaTp pic.twitter.com/j39euP6O47 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 10, 2025

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk was named the NHL Third Star of the Week with four goals, three assists, and seven points in three games, while Tampa Bay Lightning sniper Brandon Hagel claimed the NHL First Star of the Week with his four goals, four assists, and eight points in four games.

Fortunately, Demko's injury is not believed to be a serious one, and the Canucks and Canucks fans will be more than happy to see their star netminder finally rebounding back into form after a very slow start to life post-playoff injury.

Demko has effectively needed to change his technique and the way he trains to adapt to his injured popliteus muscle, so this is the first indication that the San Diego, Ca., native is reaping the fruits of his labor after a long summer of hard work.

With three dominant wins against the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, and the Nashville Predators, Demko has rapidly improved to a 6-6-3 record on the season, boasting a 2.87 GAA, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout.

In his last five appearances for the Canucks, Demko is 3-1-0 with a .955 save percentage, a 1.20 GAA, and one shutout, allowing just five goals in total.