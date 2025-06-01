Former Canucks prospect making his mark in Oilers Stanley Cup pursuit

The Vancouver Canucks and their former players finding success on other teams: a common trend these days.

Last year, former Canucks trade bust Oliver Ekman-Larsson won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, and while he's no longer playing for them, a recent former Canucks player is guaranteed to win it all again this year.

Primarily, we're talking about former top Canucks prospect Vasily Podkolzin and Panthers defenceman Nate Schmidt. And it's Podkolzin the Canucks are probably missing the most at this point in time.

Emerging as an NHL regular for the first time since his rookie season in 2021-22, Podkolzin played in all 82 games for the Oilers, scoring eight goals, 16 assists, and 24 points while averaging only 13:13 of ice time.

Two of the Russian's eight goals were game-winners, and in 16 playoff games with Edmonton, he's got a goal, five assists, and six points while averaging an even lesser 10:53 a game.

Podkolzin was, at one point, scoring at an inconceivable rate early in the playoffs, but he's since gone eight games without picking up a point. Regardless, though, he's played his role well for the Oilers.

The former Canucks prospect is allowing 2.51 on-ice expected goals against per 60 minutes, which ranks 23rd among all forwards in the NHL playoffs with at least 150 minutes played, per Moneypuck. Notably, that ranks better than a Selke candidate in Sam Reinhart, Gabe Vilardi, Jack Eichel, Sam Bennett, Mikko Rantanen, and another Selke candidate in Sasha Barkov, among others.

Podkolzin was never going to be known for his offense at the NHL level, but he's getting the job done for an Edmonton team that's now reached the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.