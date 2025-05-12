Former Canucks forward quietly dominating in NHL playoffs

In a cruely predictable twist for fans, former Vancouver Canucks draft bust Vasily Podkolzin has quietly emerged as a stud performer for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

According to Sportsnet Stats, Podkolzin is averaging 4.61 points per 60 minutes played these NHL playoffs, which is the fourth-highest rate in the league this postseason.

Oilers Vasily Podkolzin is averaging 4.61 points per 60 minutes this postseason, 4th highest in the NHL — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 10, 2025

Podkolzin, 23, is playing in just his second full NHL campaign since his rookie season in 2021-22, when he played in 79 regular season games with the Canucks, scoring 14 goals, 12 assists, and 26 points while averaging 12:48 of ice time per game.

With his relative inexperience, Podkolzin has played north of 10 minutes in a game just twice for the Oilers in the playoffs so far, and despite this, has produced a goal, five assists, and six points in nine games.

The Canucks' former No. 10 overall pick flashed this potential on occasion, but he was hampered by injuries last year and was ultimately traded by the Canucks to the Oilers for a fourth-round pick this past summer.

Podkolzin's quiet resurgence is a reminder of what a change of scenery and consistent opportunities can do for a player, and especially a young one who was so highly touted coming into the 2019 NHL Draft.

Podkolzin's Oilers currently lead the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in the series after a 4-3 loss in Game 3 on Saturday night.