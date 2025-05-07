Canucks prospect, now at ease, recalls chaotic Rangers trade

The trade that sent J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers on Jan. 1 wasn't just complicated for him, but for some of the players the Vancouver Canucks acquired in return, too.

Victor Mancini, an up-and-coming 22-year-old defence prospect, had no idea what to expect at first. Eventually, he came around, though, and now Mancini is happy to be in Vancouver for the long haul.

“[It was] a little bit chaotic. I was in Hartford at the time, in the Rangers organization, playing in Laval. I was getting ready for a game, on the ice warming up, and after warmups, my coach pulled me aside and said, 'Hey, you’re not dressing tonight,'" Mancini said, recounting the night for David Quadrelli of Canucks Army. "Usually, when I’d go up or down, they’d tell me right away, but they didn’t say anything. I was a little confused, but they said it was a decision from management and that’s all they know. So, once guys hear that in the locker room, and you get some looks, you hear about all the J.T. Miller stuff, and your mind starts to wander.

"I was on a plane to Vancouver the next day and the rest is history.”

Mancini, a 2022 former fifth-round pick, appeared in 16 NHL games for the Canucks this season, scoring one goal, two assists, and three points. Between Vancouver and New York, Mancini finished his debut NHL season with 31 games played and a total of eight points.

All in a day's work for the 6-foot-3, 230-pound defenceman. Now, Mancini is starring in the Calder Cup playoffs with the Abbotsford Canucks, finally at ease with his situation.

"My agent was calling me, going through the process, getting calls from Allvin and the GM. It felt like I was wanted in the Canucks organization, which made me feel at ease," Mancini said of the Rangers trade with the Canucks. "I really enjoy being part of the Canucks. Playing in the NHL in a Canadian city is amazing – the support we get from fans and walking through the street, people come up and say welcome to Vancouver, and you can tell how invested people are in the Canucks, which is really special."

With a rapidly growing foundation in place, Mancini is poised to become a key piece of the Canucks' future on defence alongside fellow youngsters Elias Pettersson, Tom Willander, and, potentially, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Cole McWard.