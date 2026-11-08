Former Canucks defenseman lands latest NHL opportunity with Maple Leafs

A former Vancouver Canucks defenseman is back in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to The Athletic's James Mirtle, the Maple Leafs have called up former Canucks defenseman Cole McWard from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs calling up McWard comes after Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly exited the team's Saturday matchup against the Montreal Canadiens early with a lower-body injury. Now, the former Canucks defenseman will be looking to impress after landing a call-up to the Maple Leafs' roster. That is assuming he gets inserted into their lineup during it, of course.

McWard was called up earlier this season by the Maple Leafs but has not appeared in a game for the Original Six club yet this campaign. In seven AHL games with the Marlies this season, he has recorded four assists and a plus-3 rating.

Looking back at McWard's time with the Canucks

McWard signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks in April of the 2022-23 season. This was after he finished his two-year collegiate career with Ohio State University, where he posted 13 goals and 37 points in 75 games.

McWard had trouble cementing himself as a full-time NHL player while with the Canucks. He appeared in just six games over two seasons with Vancouver from 2022-23 to 2023-24, where he posted one goal, five hits, six blocks, and a plus-1 rating.

McWard primarily played in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks during his time with the organization. In 124 games with Abbotsford over two seasons, he recorded 10 goals, 33 assists, and 43 points. He also won the Calder Cup with Abbotsford during the 2024-25 season.

McWard's time with the Canucks ended during the 2025 NHL offseason when he signed a one-year contract with the New York Islanders in free agency.